Duke men’s soccer’s Peter Stroud signs MLS homegrown contract with New York Red Bulls

Who says you can’t go home again?

One week after announcing his intentions to join the professional ranks, former Duke midfielder Peter Stroud signed a three-year MLS homegrown contract Saturday with New York Red Bulls. The deal, which includes options for 2026 and 2027, brings the Chester, NJ, native back to the club at whose academy he once got his start.

“Peter has shown us many great qualities on and off the field,” Red Bulls head Coach Gerhard Struber said in a team release Saturday. “He is an exciting young talent, and we are really looking forward to having him on our roster for next season.”

Stroud’s signing with Red Bulls comes after a successful season in Durham in which he became the first player to win consecutive ACC Midfielder of the Year honors and was named a finalist for the prestigious MAC Hermann Trophy. He played a Pivotal role in Duke’s undefeated regular season and ran to the NCAA tournament quarterfinals in his final season playing at Koskinen Stadium under head Coach John Kerr.

“We are very happy to sign Peter to a homegrown contract,” Red Bulls Sporting director Denis Hamlett said. “Peter is a talented midfielder that has demonstrated great success at both collegiate and academy levels, and we are very delighted to have him at our club.”

Stroud is the second player from this past season’s Blue Devil team to join the MLS. Sophomore forward Shakur Mohammed, the reigning ACC Offensive Player of the Year, was selected second overall by Orlando City SC in the MLS SuperDraft Dec. 21.

In joining Red Bulls, Stroud begins his professional career in the same setting as his brother, Jared, who signed his first MLS contract with the club in 2020 and now plays for St. Louis City SC. Red Bulls starts the new season Feb. 25 on the road at Exploria Stadium against Orlando City.

