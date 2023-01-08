Duke men’s soccer midfielder Peter Stroud to Forgo remaining eligibility, pursue professional career

After three incredibly successful years in Durham, the next step in Peter Stroud’s illustrious career will be in the professional ranks.

Following a runner-up finish in MAC Hermann Trophy voting Friday evening—the award is given to the top player in college soccer—the junior midfielder announced via Instagram Saturday that he will forgo his remaining NCAA Eligibility to pursue a professional soccer career.

Stroud leaves Duke as one of its best and most decorated midfielders of all time, having racked up two consecutive ACC Midfielder of the Year Awards for the first time in conference history, two consecutive All-ACC First Team Appearances and two successive All-South Region First Team recognitions. He was additionally named to the All-America First Team in 2022 and was the No. 1 player in TopDrawer’s preseason and midseason rankings.

Throughout his three years as a Blue Devil, Stroud was responsible for six goals and 12 assists and started all but one game for head Coach John Kerr as Duke reached the ACC tournament final and NCAA tournament Sweet Sixteen in 2021, and an undefeated regular season and NCAA tournament Elite Eight in 2022. Stroud was a crucial cog in Revitalizing the Blue Devils from a four-win season during his freshman year to 14 wins his sophomore year and 13 wins his junior year.

For Duke, Stroud’s departure marks the third loss of a first-team starter this offseason following the graduation of goalkeeper Eliot Hamill and top scorer Shakur Mohammed’s declaration for December’s MLS SuperDraft, in which he was selected second overall by Orlando City.

It is unclear which club will sign the versatile midfielder, but his Tireless engine, effective pressing and pinpoint passing accuracy will stand out to potential employers.

