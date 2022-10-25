Duke men’s basketball 2022-23 player preview: Jaden Schutt

As the basketball season quickly approaches, the Blue Zone takes a detailed look at Duke men’s basketball’s 2022-23 roster, with a preview of each player. Previously, we’ve highlighted Stanley Borden, Spencer Hubbard, Max Johns, Kale Catchings, Ryan Young, Christian Reeves and Jaylen Blakes. Up next is shooting Sensation Jaden Schutt:

Jaden Schutt

Year: Freshman

Height: 6-foot-5

Position: Guard

Last year’s statline: N/A

Game breakdown: As a four-star recruit, Schutt Promises to bolster an already talent-laden Duke Squad with his versatility and game play. Ranked 50th in his recruiting class as the ninth shooting guard overall by ESPN, his ability to knock down shots from anywhere on the court makes him a key weapon on the Blue Devil roster.

Schutt’s talents can be derived to one simple conclusion: he can shoot, and he can shoot well. Known for his stellar ability from long-range, the freshman is just as capable of driving to the hoop or moving inside the 3-point line for mid-range jumpers. His multifaceted capabilities on offense extend beyond his individual shots, as he can put the ball on the court and create opportunities for others with his off-ball movement that stretches the defense.

If his high school numbers are any indication, Schutt has the potential to put up some good stats this season. He took off in his junior campaign, where he notched 26.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.6 steals per game for his alma mater, Yorkville Christian. His senior season was one for the books, however, as he posted 24.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, shooting .520 from the floor and .390 from deep to lead his high school to the state title. To cap his impressive career there, he earned the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year in 2022. Role on the team: As a freshman, Schutt is not likely to make the starting rotation, as he contends with Jacob Grandison, the Graduate student transfer from Illinois who seems to have a firm hand on the starting shooting guard position. That’s not to say that Schutt won’t see minutes off the bench as a super-sub, however. His levels of versatility offer head Coach Jon Scheyer a lot to work with, and he may get starting opportunities depending on his progression throughout the season. His shooting abilities make him all the more desirable, as he can come into a game and start knocking down shots from anywhere on the court when Duke is in need of some Offensive firepower. NBA Comparison: Schutt shares a resemblance to burgeoning NBA star Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat. A fellow elite shooting guard, Herro’s 3-point abilities and his versatile skills have helped him make a name for himself at the professional level. Herro is also known for his big-time shots in key moments, a role that Schutt could fill for the Blue Devils. While Herro’s 20.7 points, five rebounds and four assists per game are likely higher stats than the Duke freshman will achieve, both players’ talents lie in their shot-making capabilities from anywhere on the floor. Earning the Sixth Man of the Year award in the NBA last season, Herro’s difference-making play off the bench when he didn’t start was key to the Heat’s victories. Similarly, Schutt’s potential to be a super-sub for the Blue Devils is his pathway to Collegiate success. Projected stats: 7.3 PPG, 1.2 RPG, 18 MPG