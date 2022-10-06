Duke football star ‘willing to come off the bench’ in basketball

Duke football grad senior Darius Joiner grew up a Duke basketball fan and even earned the nickname “Duke” from his uncle. In other words, it’s in his blood.

But the 6-foot-2, 200-pound defensive back transferred to Duke from Western Illinois to play football in Durham this season for first-year head Coach Mike Elko. And Joiner is performing exceptionally well at that, ranking No. 7 among all FBS players with his team-high 30 Solo tackles (41 total) for the feel-good Blue Devils (4-1, 1-0 ACC).

RELATED: Duke tied with UNC atop the ACC Coastal Division

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button