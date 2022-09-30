Duke Football Parking and Traffic Alert – Saturday, Oct. 1

DURHAM, NC – Guests traveling to Duke’s West Campus on Saturday, October 1, please be aware of the following parking and traffic alerts for the Duke football game vs. Virginia at 7:30 PM on Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Review the information below and leave extra time in your travels to avoid delays.

For all Duke football game day parking and traffic information, including maps and directions to Iron Duke, general public, and guests with disabilities parking areas, visit www.goduke.com/FBgameday. For updates on traffic around campus on game day, follow @Duke_GAMEDAY is Twitter.

To allow for weather conditions to improve after Tropical Storm Ian moves through North Carolina on Friday and early Saturday morning, Iron Duke, Early General Public Parking Lots (Jogging Trail, Chemistry Lots, Small Circuit Lot) and RV/OV Parking will open at 1 :30 PM on Saturday, October 1. There will be NO RV/OV parking access on Friday, September 30. For more specific information on these lots, please see the Duke Football Parking Information below.

Guests are strongly encouraged to wait until 1:30 PM to arrive on campus to allow facilities staff to clear parking lots of debris, address areas of standing water as much as practicable, and prepare lots for game day use.

It is possible that some lots may experience reduced capacity due to Storm impacts. Please follow the direction of parking staff as they direct guests to available parking within a lot or the next available parking location.

Traffic Checkpoints

For all Duke Football home games, checkpoints are set-up on the roads surrounding campus to keep only necessary traffic on the interior roads of campus. Checkpoints will become active at 4:30 PM. All Iron Duke Football Parking Permit holders must have their permits hanging from their Rearview mirror as they approach for access at these checkpoints and their designated lots.

Checkpoints are located at the following intersections:

NC 751/Cameron Blvd. and Science Drive

NC 751/Cameron Blvd. and Duke University Road

Duke University Road and Chapel Drive

Duke University Road and Towerview Road

Circuit Drive and Towerview Road

NC 751/Cameron Blvd. Traffic Patterns

To help reduce congestion and delays on NC 751/Cameron Blvd. when arriving on campus, please review the following routes and lane assignments:

Traveling South on NC 751 (approaching campus from US-15/501 Exit 107): General Public Parking – Turn Left at Erwin Road Iron Duke Parking Permits – Use Left Lane after Erwin Road intersection General Public Accessible Parking – Use Left Lane after Erwin Road intersection Thru Traffic – Use Right Lane

Traveling North on NC 751 (approaching campus from Academy Road): Iron Duke Parking Permits – Use Right Lane General Public Accessible Parking – Turn Right at Duke University Road Thru Traffic – Use Left Lane General Public Parking – Use Left Lane until passing Science Drive Garage; Turn Right at Erwin Road



Duke University Road Traffic Restrictions

For all Duke football home games, Duke University Road traffic between Anderson Street and NC 751/Cameron Blvd. is restricted to Iron Duke Football Parking Permit holders and guests with accessible parking needs only. Iron Duke Football Parking Permit holders must have their permits hanging from their Rearview mirror for access. Guests with accessible parking needs should have their state-issued placard or license plate clearly visible and speak to traffic control officers for assistance. Restrictions will begin at 4:30 PM and re-open to all traffic at 8:00 PM. Duke University Road will be restricted again from approximately 10:00 PM until 12:00 AM.

Towerview Road Closure from Union Drive to Towerview Roundabout

Due to high pedestrian traffic, Towerview Road will be closed from Union Drive to the roundabout at Wannamaker Drive. The closure will begin at 4:30 PM and end at 8:00 PM. Towerview Road will close again from approximately 10:00 PM – 12:00 AM.

One-Way Traffic from Frank Bassett Drive to Grounds Lot

Due to rideshare operations, Frank Bassett Drive will be one-way traffic from entry at Science Drive to exit at the Grounds Lot starting at 4:30 PM. All Iron Duke Football Parking Permit holders for the Grounds Lot are encouraged to enter and exit the lot from NC 751/Cameron Blvd. to avoid rideshare traffic.

Iron Duke Parking in Science Drive Garage Entry/Exit from NC 751/Cameron Blvd.

All Iron Duke Football Parking Permit holders for Science Drive Garage (SDG and STAFF) must enter and exit the garage from NC 751/Cameron Blvd. (GPS Address: 3100 Cameron Blvd.).

Iron Duke Parking

All Iron Duke Football Parking Lots will open at 1:30 PM. Iron Duke Football Parking Permits must be scanned and displayed for access to the designated lot.

FREE General Public Parking

All regular-sized vehicles park FREE OF CHARGE in our General Public Football Game Day Parking Lots. Each lot has been assigned to a color-coded zone to help guests identify their game day parking location.

Early General Public Park & ​​Walk Lots open at 1:30 PM – the Jogging Trail Lot on NC 751/Cameron Blvd. (Pink Zone) and Chemistry Lot (Purple Zone) and the Small Circuit Lot on Circuit Drive (Purple Zone). PARKING IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Remaining General Public Park & ​​Walk Lots open at 4:30 PM

Circuit Lots on Circuit Drive (Purple Zone) with overflow to Research Drive Garage (RDG) on Research Drive. PARKING IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Park and Ride Lots (Yellow Zone) at the GC Lot and H Lot on Yearby Avenue open at 4:30 PM. PARKING IS FREE OF CHARGE. Courtesy shuttles run every 15 – 20 minutes from these lots to the Duke Chapel. All courtesy shuttles are lift-equipped to assist guests with disabilities. Following Duke University policy, Masks/Face Coverings are required for game day guests utilizing the courtesy shuttles.

General Public Accessible Parking

STATE-ISSUED PLACARD OR LICENSE PLATE REQUIRED – Accessible parking is located in the Blue Zone B-7 and B-4 Lots on Wannamaker Drive off of Duke University Road. Blue Zone B-7 Lot will open at 1:30 PM and B-4 Lot will open at 4:30 PM. Accessible lift-equipped van service will begin at 4:30 PM. PARKING IS FREE OF CHARGE. An accessible drop-off/pick-up point is available outside the Wilson Gate of Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in the Blue Zone B-5 Lot off of Wannamaker Drive. After dropping off guests, vehicles should proceed to the B-7 or B-4 Lots for game day parking.

In the designated General Public Accessible Parking Lots in the Blue Zone and outside the stadium gates, designated pick-up points for the accessible Vans are available. Look for informational signage and seating marking each pick-up point in the Blue Zone (B-7, B-4 Lots) and outside the Wilson Gate (east concourse), at the Whitford Drive Circle (Bostock Gate, Tribull Plaza & north Concourse ), and at the Grounds Lot bus stop (Powers Gate, Blue Devil Tower, west concourse). Informational signage will provide the location for DUACCESS text requests. To request an accessible van to a designated pick-up point or for assistance from another game day parking lot, text “DUACCESS” to 919-808-5576 with request, location, and number of guests. (Example: “DUACCESS Van, B-4 Lot, 4 Guests”). Guests can also speak to the parking lot attendant for assistance. Please note that Vans run on-call and can take 15 minutes or more to arrive depending on game day traffic. Following Duke University policy, Masks/Face Coverings are required for guests utilizing the accessible vans.

RV/OV Parking

RV/OV Parking is located in the GC Lot on Yearby Avenue. Due to Tropical Storm Ian, there will be no RV/OV Lot access on Friday, September 30th. The RV/OV Lot will be open on Saturday, October 1St at 1:30 PM . There is a $50 charge to park – ONLINE SALES ONLY (including at the lot on game day). RV/OV permits can also be purchased at parking.duke.edu/visitor/athletic/football/rv-parking-permits. All vehicles must be removed by Sunday, October 2n.d at Noon (12:00 PM).

Bus Parking

Buses that drop-off/pick-up guests and park for the game (ie no tailgating, etc.) will park in the Duke University Road 2 Lot free of charge. Buses that host group tailgates, etc. will be considered Recreational/Oversized Vehicles (RV/OVs) and required to purchase an RV/OV permit for the GC Lot (see information above). A drop-off/pick-up point for all buses is available at the roundabout on Towerview Road. See the Football Game Day Bus Parking and Traffic Map for more information.

Rideshare/Taxi Information

Use Rideshare and get dropped off right outside the Powers Gate! Frank Bassett Drive has been designated a drop-off/pick-up location for Rideshare Services with visible logos. Frank Bassett Drive must be accessed from NC 751/Cameron Blvd. to Science Drive – there is no access from the Grounds Lot. Services attempting to drop-off/pick-up at other locations near the stadium will be denied access and directed to this location. There is no game day parking in this location – 20-minute drop-off/pick-up zone only.

For All Duke Football Game Day Information – please visit www.goduke.com/FBgameday and follow @Duke_GAMEDAY is Twitter.