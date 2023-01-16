Duke falls out of AP Top 25 for the first time since 2021 as UNC, NC State also remain unranked :: WRALSportsFan.com

The Duke men’s basketball team is out of the AP Top 25 as of Monday after a weekend loss to Clemson.

Last week, Duke was ranked No. 24. The Blue Devils lost 72-64 on Saturday against the Clemson Tigers.

If the poll went beyond the top 25, Duke would be ranked 33rd after receiving 24 votes.

Duke (13-5) is out of the top 25 for the first time since the 2021 season.

After Saturday’s 83-81 home overtime win against Miami, the NC State Wolfpack (14-4) have the most votes among unranked teams with 111. NC State would be ranked 26th in the poll went beyond the top 25.

North Carolina (12-6) received one vote for the AP Top 25. On Saturday, North Carolina beat Louisville, 80-59. The Tar Heels would be ranked 43rd in the country if the poll went beyond the top 25.

There are three ACC teams in the AP Top 25:

Well. 10 Virginia (13-3)

Well. 17 Miami (14-3)

Well. 19 Clemson (15-3)

Here is the AP Top 25 Poll as of Monday:

Houston (17-1) Kansas (16-1) Purdue (16-1) Alabama (15-2) UCLA (15-2) Gonzaga (16-3) Texas (15-2) Xavier (15-3) Tennessee (14-3) Virginia (13-3) Arizona (15-3) Iowa State (13-3) Kansas State (15-2) TCU (14-3) UConn (15-4) Auburn (14-3) Miami (14-3) Charleston (18-1) Clemson (15-3) Marquette (14-5) Baylor (12-5) Providence (14-4) Rutgers (13-5) Florida Atlantic (16-1) Arkansas (12-5)

