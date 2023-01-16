Duke falls out of AP Top 25 for the first time since 2021 as UNC, NC State also remain unranked :: WRALSportsFan.com
The Duke men’s basketball team is out of the AP Top 25 as of Monday after a weekend loss to Clemson.
Last week, Duke was ranked No. 24. The Blue Devils lost 72-64 on Saturday against the Clemson Tigers.
If the poll went beyond the top 25, Duke would be ranked 33rd after receiving 24 votes.
Duke (13-5) is out of the top 25 for the first time since the 2021 season.
After Saturday’s 83-81 home overtime win against Miami, the NC State Wolfpack (14-4) have the most votes among unranked teams with 111. NC State would be ranked 26th in the poll went beyond the top 25.
North Carolina (12-6) received one vote for the AP Top 25. On Saturday, North Carolina beat Louisville, 80-59. The Tar Heels would be ranked 43rd in the country if the poll went beyond the top 25.
There are three ACC teams in the AP Top 25:
- Well. 10 Virginia (13-3)
- Well. 17 Miami (14-3)
- Well. 19 Clemson (15-3)
Here is the AP Top 25 Poll as of Monday:
- Houston (17-1)
- Kansas (16-1)
- Purdue (16-1)
- Alabama (15-2)
- UCLA (15-2)
- Gonzaga (16-3)
- Texas (15-2)
- Xavier (15-3)
- Tennessee (14-3)
- Virginia (13-3)
- Arizona (15-3)
- Iowa State (13-3)
- Kansas State (15-2)
- TCU (14-3)
- UConn (15-4)
- Auburn (14-3)
- Miami (14-3)
- Charleston (18-1)
- Clemson (15-3)
- Marquette (14-5)
- Baylor (12-5)
- Providence (14-4)
- Rutgers (13-5)
- Florida Atlantic (16-1)
- Arkansas (12-5)
.