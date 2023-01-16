Duke falls out of AP Top 25 for the first time since 2021 as UNC, NC State also remain unranked :: WRALSportsFan.com

By Mark Bergin, WRAL senior multiplatform producer

The Duke men’s basketball team is out of the AP Top 25 as of Monday after a weekend loss to Clemson.

Last week, Duke was ranked No. 24. The Blue Devils lost 72-64 on Saturday against the Clemson Tigers.

If the poll went beyond the top 25, Duke would be ranked 33rd after receiving 24 votes.

Duke (13-5) is out of the top 25 for the first time since the 2021 season.

After Saturday’s 83-81 home overtime win against Miami, the NC State Wolfpack (14-4) have the most votes among unranked teams with 111. NC State would be ranked 26th in the poll went beyond the top 25.

North Carolina (12-6) received one vote for the AP Top 25. On Saturday, North Carolina beat Louisville, 80-59. The Tar Heels would be ranked 43rd in the country if the poll went beyond the top 25.

There are three ACC teams in the AP Top 25:

  • Well. 10 Virginia (13-3)
  • Well. 17 Miami (14-3)
  • Well. 19 Clemson (15-3)
South_Florida_Houston_Basketball_30794

Here is the AP Top 25 Poll as of Monday:

  1. Houston (17-1)
  2. Kansas (16-1)
  3. Purdue (16-1)
  4. Alabama (15-2)
  5. UCLA (15-2)
  6. Gonzaga (16-3)
  7. Texas (15-2)
  8. Xavier (15-3)
  9. Tennessee (14-3)
  10. Virginia (13-3)
  11. Arizona (15-3)
  12. Iowa State (13-3)
  13. Kansas State (15-2)
  14. TCU (14-3)
  15. UConn (15-4)
  16. Auburn (14-3)
  17. Miami (14-3)
  18. Charleston (18-1)
  19. Clemson (15-3)
  20. Marquette (14-5)
  21. Baylor (12-5)
  22. Providence (14-4)
  23. Rutgers (13-5)
  24. Florida Atlantic (16-1)
  25. Arkansas (12-5)

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button