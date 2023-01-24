Duke basketball’s starting lineup at Virginia Tech

Following Saturday’s feel-good 68-66 win over the then-No. 17 Miami Hurricanes in Durham, the Duke basketball squad is in Blacksburg to play the unranked Virginia Tech Hokies (11-8, 1-7 ACC) at 7 pm ET Monday (ESPN).

Entering the bout, the Hokies have lost seven straight. Meanwhile, the still-unranked Blue Devils (14-5, 5-3 ACC) have won three of their past four outings but are 1-3 in opponents’ gyms this season.

