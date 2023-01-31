Duke basketball’s starting five against visiting Wake Forest

The Duke basketball team welcomes the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-8, 6-5 ACC) to Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7 pm ET Tuesday (ACCN). Wake defeated Duke, 81-70, in the squads’ first matchup this season in Winston-Salem on Dec. 20.

Once again, the unranked Blue Devils (15-6, 6-4 ACC) will be without freshman forward Dariq Whitehead, who drew a starting nod in five straight games before sustaining a lower leg injury in the 78-75 loss at Virginia Tech last week They missed Saturday’s 86-43 road win over Georgia Tech.

So for the second game in a row, the Blue Devils, who are a perfect 10-0 at home this season and facing a group of Demon Deacons who have lost three straight games, will employ the following starters:

Junior guard Jeremy Roach

Freshman guard Tyrese Proctor

Freshman forward Mark Mitchell

Freshman forward Kyle Filipowski

Freshman center Derek Lively II

First-year Blue Devil head Coach Jon Scheyer has used five starting lineups.

The most common is the one that will take the floor against the Demon Deacons. Duke is 8-1 in games where this combination has served as the starters, with the only loss coming against the now-No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers at the Phil Knight Legacy in late November.

Mitchell and Filipowski are the only two Blue Devils who have started every game.

Next on the Duke basketball slate following the Wake Forest game is a home bout against the unranked UNC Tar Heels at 6:30 pm Saturday.

