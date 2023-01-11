Duke basketball’s starting five against visiting Pitt
The Duke basketball Squad hosts the unranked Pitt Panthers (11-5, 4-1 ACC), under the direction of former Blue Devil player and Assistant Jeff Capel, at 7 pm ET Wednesday.
The No. 24 Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) are hoping to play a better brand of Duke basketball than in their road outings last week: an 84-60 loss to the unranked NC State Wolfpack and a 65-64 win over the unranked Boston College Eagles. They’ll have to do so without junior captain and full-time starting guard Jeremy Roach (toe).
So for the second game in a row, first-year head Coach Jon Scheyer is rolling out the following starting lineup, consisting of four freshmen who arrived in Durham this summer as five-star recruits alongside a Graduate transfer in the post:
- Freshman guard Tyrese Proctor
- Freshman forward Dariq Whitehead
- Freshman forward Mark Mitchell
- Freshman forward Kyle Filipowski
- Graduate Center Ryan Young
Entering the game, Duke is 8-0 in Cameron Indoor Stadium this season. Pitt is coming off a 75-74 road loss to the Clemson Tigers on Saturday.
Next up for the Duke Blue Devils is a road battle against unranked Clemson (13-3, 5-0 ACC), the only remaining undefeated team in conference play, at 5 pm ET Saturday (ACCN). Then Duke basketball has six days off before hosting the Miami Hurricanes the following Saturday.
