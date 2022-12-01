Duke basketball’s Lively inching closer to preseason expectations

DURHAM – Dereck Lively II is inching closer to the player he expects to be at Duke.

It was evident during Wednesday’s 81-72 win over No. 25 Ohio State, as the 7-foot-1 freshman put together his most complete game since a strained right calf forced him to miss a month of practice and the Blue Devils’ season-opener.

Entering the final non-conference contest of the season averaging 2.7 points per game, Lively scored 11 points on 4 of 5 shooting, finding space in the defense and using effective pick and rolls that his teammates were able to connect.

All nine of his field goals before Ohio State had been dunks, but he showed some offensive depth to go with his disruptive defense. But it’s just the tip of the iceberg for the No. 1 rated player from the Class of 2022. His teammates know it.

“There are a lot of things that Derek does that I can’t do,” Duke Graduate transfer Ryan Young said after the win. “Every day we go against each other, its iron sharpens iron.”

It was Young, though, not Lively that made some of the Pivotal plays down the stretch. The former Big Ten big man at Northwestern matched Ohio State muscle for muscle and made a back-bending Offensive rebound that had Coach Jon Scheyer remark on Young’s pliability.

“I didn’t know he was that flexible,” Scheyer quipped.

So where was Lively in the final minutes?

He picked up his fourth foul with 8:39 left in the second half and watched the rest of the game from the bench. As Young went in to replace him for good, Scheyer had an extended chat with his freshman.

“I wasn’t locked in at that point in time,” Lively said. “He was just making sure I was locked in.”

Duke didn’t need him down the stretch, reversing a late-game trend of late against their toughest opponents this season. The Blue Devils lost a late lead to Kansas at the Champions Classic, and last Sunday against now No. 5 Purdue, they scored one point over the final nine minutes while the Boilermakers ended the game on a 12-0 run.

“That’s the best we’ve managed a game,” said Scheyer, who got his first win against a Top 25 opponent. “We were playing game and now we’re learning how to win games.”

Just in time with the ACC schedule starting Saturday against Boston College. But don’t expect Lively to be content watching from the sideline, even if his Coach is preaching Patience for Lively and fellow freshman 6-foot-7 Dariq Whitehead, who scored five points in 13 minutes against Ohio State.

Whitehead is averaging 5.2 points per game after a fractured right foot required August surgery and sidelined him through the middle of November.

“They missed the most crucial part of any time of the year for freshman, and that’s the preseason,” Scheyer said. “It’s going to take them some time. But tonight, Derek took a big step.”