Duke basketball’s leading man through 10 games this season

As the Lone captain, Duke basketball junior point guard Jeremy Roach is the leader of the No. 17 Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0 ACC), fresh off their 75-59 home win over the unranked Boston College Eagles (5-4, 0-1 ACC) on Saturday.

Ryan Young and Jacob Grandison lead off the bench. Jaylen Blakes is a leading energizer. Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead led the seven-man 2022 recruiting class in the rankings. Mark Mitchell is the most recent leading scorer. And Tyrese Proctor leads in free throw percentage (min. 10 attempts) with his 19-for-20 clip.

