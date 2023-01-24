Duke basketball’s Kyle Filipowski took a Punch to the throat then threw up. Why was there no foul called?

Duke freshman Kyle Filipowski took an Accidental Punch to the throat from Virginia Tech’s MJ Collins as he celebrated an eventual game-winning jumper with 13.6 left in Monday night’s game.

Morris’ celebratory fist pump connected with Filipowski, who doubled over in surprise pain before officials stopped the game for an injury timeout.

Duke Coach Jon Scheyer said Filipowski got hit so hard that he was throwing up in the huddle after the play. They remained in the game.

“He was full-on throwing up and he wasn’t about to be out for a second,” Scheyer told the media after the loss. “He’s a big-time warrior, man.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button