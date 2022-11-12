Duke basketball’s best defensive start in 76 years

First-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer has made defense a focal point.

In their 84-38 home win over USC Upstate on Friday night, the defensive-minded Blue Devils scored 39 points off turnovers. Indeed, that’s one more point than the visitors scored altogether, pretty much an unheard-of feat.

On Monday night, the No. 7 The Blue Devils allowed only 44 points at home in their season-opening 27-point thumping of Jacksonville.

So Duke’s two opponents thus far totaled 82 points, two fewer than the Blue Devils tallied in their latest outing alone. And according to a tweet from the official Duke basketball stats account, those 82 points mark the fewest any group of Blue Devils has allowed through two games in 76 years.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button