Duke basketball: Zion Williamson refuses to offer social media fodder

New Orleans Pelicans forward and former Duke basketball one-and-done Zion Williamson scored a season-high 32 points on Wednesday night as his team improved to 11-7 with a 129-110 road win over the San Antonio Spurs (6-13) .

RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history

New Orleans’ other former Blue Devil, seventh-year NBA forward Brandon Ingram, contributed a double-double with 17 points and 10 assists. Meanwhile, a 2018-19 Duke basketball teammate of Williamson, third-year NBA guard Tre Jones, finished with nine points, nine assists, and two assists as a starter for the Spurs.

But again, it was Williamson who stole the show in San Antonio.

The 2021 All-Star, who went No. 1 overall at the 2019 NBA Draft after collecting practically every possible award as a freshman Sensation in Durham, added 11 rebounds, one assist, two steals, one block, and only one turnover against the Spurs while shooting 14-for-18 from the field in his 27 minutes on the court.

It was only his second game back in action after missing three straight outings with a bruised right foot, the same foot that he fractured in 2021 and cost him the entirety of last season.

RELATED: Another injury bothering Duke product Zion Williamson

Scroll to Continue

Following arguably his most complete performance across his 13 Appearances this go-round, Williamson spoke to Bally Sports New Orleans’ Jen Hale and provided a brief comedic performance.

First, Hale asked the 22-year-old, whose injury woes and fluctuating weight have long been a target of his detractors on Twitter, about his general Thanksgiving plans. Then she followed up with an inquiry into which “Turkey Day” dish she most looks forward to eating.

“You’re trying to set me up,” Williamson responded with a grin and a laugh. “No matter what answer I give, social media is gonna clown me. So no comment.”

No doubt his appetite on the court is no joke. He’s averaging 23.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and a career-high 1.1 steals per game.

Next on the slate for Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans is a road game at 8 pm ET Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies (10-8) and another Jones brother in 2015 Duke basketball national champ Tyus Jones.

RELATED: List of every Blue Devil currently in the NBA

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.