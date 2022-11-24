Duke basketball: Zion Williamson refuses to offer social media fodder

New Orleans Pelicans forward and former Duke basketball one-and-done Zion Williamson scored a season-high 32 points on Wednesday night as his team improved to 11-7 with a 129-110 road win over the San Antonio Spurs (6-13) .

New Orleans’ other former Blue Devil, seventh-year NBA forward Brandon Ingram, contributed a double-double with 17 points and 10 assists. Meanwhile, a 2018-19 Duke basketball teammate of Williamson, third-year NBA guard Tre Jones, finished with nine points, nine assists, and two assists as a starter for the Spurs.

