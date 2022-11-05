Duke basketball: Will Derek Lively II play against Jacksonville?

Except for brief highlights from summer intrasquad scrimmages, Duke basketball fans have yet to witness freshmen Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead in action on a court while donning Blue Devil gear. Both missed the Blue-White game at Countdown to Craziness and the exhibition win over Fayetteville State on Wednesday night.

After the win over Fayetteville State, Duke basketball chief Jon Scheyer ruled out five-star small forward Dariq Whitehead for Monday’s 7 pm ET regular-season opener at home against Jacksonville. Whitehead continues to recover from a fracture in his right foot, which he suffered during a team workout in late August.

