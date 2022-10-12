Duke basketball: What to expect from heavyweight secret scrimmage

On Friday, Stadium’s Jeff Goodman updated his tracker of upcoming closed-door scrimmages across the country, including the date of Duke basketball’s season tune-up on the road. Duke plays at Houston on Oct. 29, marking the second year in a row that the Blue Devils are participating in a so-called “secret” get-together.

This week, ESPN’s updated preseason top 25 has Duke and Houston among the top five. So it’s safe to say the non-televised Matchup will offer both sides a quality test.

The Blue Devils, who reached the Final Four last season but welcome back only two Scholarship players and are under the direction of first-year head Coach Jon Scheyer, sit No. 5 in ESPN’s eyes. Two spots above them are the Cougars, who reached the Elite Eight before falling to Villanova, Duke’s secret scrimmage opponent from last year.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button