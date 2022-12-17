Duke basketball: Well. 1 Recruit contemplating visits

The recruitments of Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) sophomores Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer aren’t likely to advance quickly. But the twin Duke basketball targets, the sons of 2001 Blue Devil national champion and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, are Fielding questions about their plans more often than of late.

This week, Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound five-star power forward who ranks No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Rankings and whose versatility arguably makes him the nation’s premier prep prospect regardless of class, spoke to Zagsblog’s Jacob Polacheck and hinted at visit plans perhaps popping up in a few months.

“There are some [visits] I’m thinking about,” Cameron Boozer told Polacheck, “but for now, I’m going to focus on our season first.”

They didn’t mention which of his many suitors might host him. One would think, though, that first-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer and his staff stand an excellent shot to do so at some point, given his Blue Devil bloodline, not to mention he is named after Cameron Indoor Stadium.

RELATED: Cameron Boozer is already cooking NBA players

Thus far, both Boozer twins’ only Unofficial visit was to Florida in November. (They must wait until their junior years to start taking official visits.)

Scroll to Continue

Granted, as the offspring of a Duke basketball great who now serves as an Analyst for the ACC Network, the Boozer Twins have already been on campus in Durham, although not as Blue Devil recruits.

Understandably, many Duke fans drool over both Brothers potentially committing to Scheyer.

However, Cayden Boozer, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound crafty four-star combo guard who ranks No. 24 and Landed an offer from Scheyer around the same time as his brother in May, noted that the chance they choose the same school, while enticing, seems slim.

“I would definitely love to be a package deal, but it’s probably not realistic, just due to the fits,” Cayden Boozer explained to Polacheck. “We might not have the same fit for each college. It would definitely be a great experience if we could.”

Cayden and Cameron Boozer currently account for two-thirds of the 2025 Duke basketball offer sheet. The other sophomore on the list is Montverde Academy (Fla.) five-star small forward Cooper Flagg, who ranks No. 2 in the class.

RELATED: Mother of Duke target Cooper Flagg dishes out advice

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.