Duke basketball: Well. 1 Recruit contemplating visits

The recruitments of Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) sophomores Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer aren’t likely to advance quickly. But the twin Duke basketball targets, the sons of 2001 Blue Devil national champion and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, are Fielding questions about their plans more often than of late.

This week, Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound five-star power forward who ranks No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Rankings and whose versatility arguably makes him the nation’s premier prep prospect regardless of class, spoke to Zagsblog’s Jacob Polacheck and hinted at visit plans perhaps popping up in a few months.

