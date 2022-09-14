Duke basketball wants Revenge against UNC. Here’s when it could happen

The Atlantic Coast Conference released its men’s basketball schedule Tuesday in anticipation of the upcoming 2022-23 season.

As always, the games circled on every fan’s schedule will be the annual Duke vs. UNC rivalry matchups. This year, they could be even more intense than usual.

The Blue Devils, led by first-year Coach Jon Scheyer, look to avenge two devastating losses to the Tar Heels last year — a 94-81 loss in Mike Krzyzewski’s final game at Cameron Indoor and an 81-77 defeat in New Orleans in the Final Four.

Duke will first host the Tar Heels on Feb. 4 at Cameron Indoor, the first time Scheyer will face second-year UNC Coach Hubert Davis. The Blue Devils will end the regular season in Chapel Hill on March 4.

