Duke basketball wants Revenge against UNC. Here’s when it could happen

The Atlantic Coast Conference released its men’s basketball schedule Tuesday in anticipation of the upcoming 2022-23 season.

As always, the games circled on every fan’s schedule will be the annual Duke vs. UNC rivalry matchups. This year, they could be even more intense than usual.

The Blue Devils, led by first-year Coach Jon Scheyer, look to avenge two devastating losses to the Tar Heels last year — a 94-81 loss in Mike Krzyzewski’s final game at Cameron Indoor and an 81-77 defeat in New Orleans in the Final Four.

Duke will first host the Tar Heels on Feb. 4 at Cameron Indoor, the first time Scheyer will face second-year UNC Coach Hubert Davis. The Blue Devils will end the regular season in Chapel Hill on March 4.

Duke, which went 32-7 last season and won the ACC regular season title, had five players taken in June’s NBA draft but has reloaded with the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation. This team is loaded with five-star talent, including centers Dereck Lively II and Kyle Filipowski and forwards Dariq Whitehead and Mark Mitchell.

Whitehead, the 2022 Naismith High School Player of the Year, fractured his right foot during a team workout in late August and underwent successful surgery the next day.

The 6-foot-6, 190-pound forward out of Florida’s Monteverde Academy is out indefinitely, and his status for Duke’s Nov. 7 season opener against Jacksonville is uncertain.

The Tar Heels, coming off a run to the NCAA title game, return the majority of their starters from last year, including Armando Bacot, Caleb Love and Leaky Black.

Before beginning ACC play, Scheyer and company will face Kansas, the 2022 national champion, in the State Farm Champions Classic on Nov. 15, will host Ohio State for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge Nov. 30 and battle Iowa in the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 6 at Madison Square Garden.

Duke last faced Kansas in 2019, defeating the Jayhawks 68-66 in the Champions Classic at MSG.

Duke basketball’s ACC schedule

12/3 Boston College

12/20 at Wake Forest

12/31 Florida State

1/4 at NC State

1/7 at Boston College

1/11 at Pitt 1/14 at Clemson

1/21 Miami

1/23 at Virginia Tech

1/28 at Georgia Tech

1/31 Wake Forest

2/4 North Carolina

2/6 at Miami

2/11 at Virginia

2/14 Notre Dame

2/18 at Syracuse

2/20 Louisville

2/25 Virginia Tech

2/28 NC State

3/4 at North Carolina

Check out the ACC composite schedule here.

David Thompson is an award-winning Reporter for the USA Today Network covering NC State and Duke athletics.