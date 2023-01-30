Duke basketball vs. Wake Forest: Scouting report, score Prediction

Coming off a 43-point road win over Georgia Tech last Saturday, Duke basketball starts an important stretch of four games that begins Tuesday at home against Wake Forest.

The next four games for the Blue Devils (15-6, 6-4 ACC) are against some of the conference’s top teams, including the Demon Deacons (14-8, 6-5) on Tuesday (7 pm, ESPN) and North Carolina (15-6, 7-3) at home this week before hitting the road to face Miami (16-5, 7-4) and Virginia (16-3, 8-2).

Playing without freshman Dariq Whitehead and Derek Lively II on Dec. 20, Duke lost to Wake Forest 81-70 on the road. Duke is 10-0 at Cameron Indoor this season. The Demon Deacons have lost their past three games, including a 79-77 road loss to NC State on Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button