Duke basketball vs. Ohio State: Scouting report, score Prediction

Coming off a 75-56 loss to then No. 24 Purdue in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Championship game in Oregon, Duke basketball Returns to Cameron Indoor on Wednesday to face another Big Ten opponent.

The No. 17 Blue Devils (6-2) will host No. 25 Ohio State (5-1) in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at 7:15 pm on ESPN.

The non-conference matchup is a rematch from last year when the Buckeyes knocked off No. 1 Duke 71-66 in Columbus. Duke is currently 0-2 against top 25 teams.

Here is what you need to know:

Injury concern

Duke guard Jeremy Roach, right, dribbles past Purdue guard Braden Smith during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Phil Knight Legacy Championship in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Junior guard Jeremy Roach, Duke’s Lone Captain and most experienced starter, suffered a right foot injury in the first half against Purdue and was forced to leave the game momentarily before returning in the second half.

After the loss, Coach Jon Scheyer called it a toe injury and explained that the medical staff would have to further evaluate Roach once the team returned to Durham. Roach went on to play 37 minutes against the Boilermakers, but after scoring 10 points in the first half, was held to four in the second. They had 21 points in the semifinal-round win over Xavier.

