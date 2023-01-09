Duke basketball: Voters Punish Blue Devils for lousy week

The Duke basketball program has seen better weeks.

On Wednesday night, the then-No. 16 Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) fell 84-60 at the unranked NC State Wolfpack (13-4, 3-3 ACC). Then they narrowly escaped defeat at the unranked Boston College Eagles (8-8, 2-3 ACC), needing a pair of clutch free throws from freshman forward Kyle Filipowski to secure a 65-64 win.

It would have made sense if the Blue Devils were now unranked for the first time since the school’s disappointing 2020-21 campaign. However, the Voters cut them a bit of slack, dropping them only eight spots to No. 24 in Monday’s AP Top 25 poll.

