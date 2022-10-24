Duke basketball: Update on injuries to two Bayou Blue Devils

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram exited the New Orleans Pelicans’ home overtime loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday night with injuries. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like either of the Pelicans’ Duke basketball products will be out of action for too long.

According to a tweet from The Athletic’s Will GuilloryPelicans head Coach Willie Green said on Monday that Williamson and Ingram are now “questionable” for the team’s home game against the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 pm ET Tuesday.

Green added that Ingram is no longer in the concussion protocol following the “head injury” he suffered via a collision with a teammate in the first quarter against the Jazz.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans’ official account tweeted that Williamson, who landed hard on his tailbone after Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson cleanly blocked his fastbreak dunk attempt in the fourth quarter, sustained a posterior hip contusion. In other words, he bruised his rear end.

All in all, the status of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson seems encouraging, considering their injuries’ worrisome real-time appearance.

Through three games, the former Duke basketball one-and-dones are each averaging 22.0 points per game for the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1), second only to the 23.3 points per game from the third member of the squad’s formidable trio of potential 2022-23 All-Stars, guard CJ McCollum.

The Pelicans are looking to build on their promising 2021-22 campaign, in which the team earned a surprising playoff berth despite the season-long absence of Zion Williamson due to a foot injury.

