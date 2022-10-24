Duke basketball: Update on injuries to two Bayou Blue Devils

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram exited the New Orleans Pelicans’ home overtime loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday night with injuries. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like either of the Pelicans’ Duke basketball products will be out of action for too long.

According to a tweet from The Athletic’s Will GuilloryPelicans head Coach Willie Green said on Monday that Williamson and Ingram are now “questionable” for the team’s home game against the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 pm ET Tuesday.

Green added that Ingram is no longer in the concussion protocol following the “head injury” he suffered via a collision with a teammate in the first quarter against the Jazz.

