Duke basketball unveils Black Friday starting five

The Duke basketball team survived the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Ore., on Thanksgiving, largely thanks to the double-doubles from freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski and Graduate center Ryan Young.

Fast forward 24 hours.

Now, against the almost-ranked Xavier Musketeers (4-1, 0-0 Big East) at 3:30 pm ET (ESPN) on Black Friday, the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils (5-1, 0-0 ACC) look to get off to a better start than in their too-close-for-comfort 54-51 win over the unranked Oregon State Beavers on Thanksgiving.

Roughly 15 minutes before tipoff, the Blue Devils’ official Twitter account reported that first-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer is rolling out the following starting lineup against the Musketeers:

Junior point guard Jeremy Roach

Freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor

Freshman small forward Mark Mitchell

Freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski

Freshman center Derek Lively II

This is the fourth straight game Scheyer has employed that starting five.

With a win, the Duke Blue Devils would face the Winner between the No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs and No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers at 3:30 pm ET Sunday (ABC). If they lose to Xavier, they will play the loser between Gonzaga and Purdue at 7:30 pm Sunday (ESPN).

