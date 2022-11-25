Duke basketball unveils Black Friday starting five

The Duke basketball team survived the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Ore., on Thanksgiving, largely thanks to the double-doubles from freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski and Graduate center Ryan Young.

Fast forward 24 hours.

Now, against the almost-ranked Xavier Musketeers (4-1, 0-0 Big East) at 3:30 pm ET (ESPN) on Black Friday, the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils (5-1, 0-0 ACC) look to get off to a better start than in their too-close-for-comfort 54-51 win over the unranked Oregon State Beavers on Thanksgiving.

