Duke basketball: Tyrese Proctor ready to run alongside Jeremy Roach

During his media availability on Tuesday, Duke basketball freshman Tyrese Proctor Touched on what it was like to face an opponent for the first time with junior point guard and Sole Captain Jeremy Roach by his side in the backcourt.

Proctor and Roach drew a starting nod for the preseason No. 7 Blue Devils in Saturday’s 32-minute closed-door scrimmage on the road against No. 3 Houston. Therefore, right out of the gates, the opportunity arrived to finally get a feel for one another on the same court while squaring off against less familiar faces.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button