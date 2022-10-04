Duke basketball: Tuesday’s loaded lineup of NBA Blue Devils in action

As many as nine Duke basketball products could see playing time on Tuesday night across the four scheduled NBA preseason games.

That said, remember that the strategy in Distributing preseason minutes varies from one team to the next as Franchises experiment with different combinations from their 20-deep rosters while getting looks at guys who might not end up on the 15-man roster during the regular season begins.

Moreover, caution over bumps and bruises can lead to a player sitting out any night. For instance, at the time of this article’s publishing, former Duke basketball one-and-done Brandon Ingram is “questionable” for the New Orleans Pelicans due to “left foot toe soreness.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button