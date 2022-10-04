Duke basketball: Tuesday’s loaded lineup of NBA Blue Devils in action

As many as nine Duke basketball products could see playing time on Tuesday night across the four scheduled NBA preseason games.

That said, remember that the strategy in Distributing preseason minutes varies from one team to the next as Franchises experiment with different combinations from their 20-deep rosters while getting looks at guys who might not end up on the 15-man roster during the regular season begins.

Moreover, caution over bumps and bruises can lead to a player sitting out any night. For instance, at the time of this article’s publishing, former Duke basketball one-and-done Brandon Ingram is “questionable” for the New Orleans Pelicans due to “left foot toe soreness.”

Still, all four Tuesday night games, two of which air nationally on TNT, include at least one team with at least one former Blue Devil on its preseason roster.

And three teams in action have at least two Blue Devils on their roster, including the Pelicans, who will welcome a revamped, fully healthy Zion Williamson back to the floor after he missed all of last season with a foot injury.

Here’s the complete Tuesday night schedule, with every NBA Blue Devil on the respective rosters listed in parentheses:

7:00 pm ET (TNT): Detroit Pistons (Marvin Bagley III) at New York Knicks (RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, Trevor Keels)

7:30 p.m. ET: Minnesota Timberwolves (Austin Rivers, Wendell Moore Jr.) at Miami Heat (none)

9:30 p.m. ET (TNT): Pelicans (Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson) at Chicago Bulls (none)

10:00 pm ET: Utah Jazz (none) at Portland Trail Blazers (Justise Winslow)

