Duke basketball Treasure posts career-high for Spurs

On Thursday night, San Antonio Spurs starting point guard Tre Jones scored a career-high 23 points against the Houston Rockets while shooting 10-for-16 from the field, 2-for-6 from downtown, and 4-for-4 from the foul line. The Duke basketball product added five assists, three rebounds, and zero turnovers in his 35 minutes on the floor.

Despite the career-high scoring total, one could argue it wasn’t Jones’ best game of his three-year NBA career. Less than two weeks ago, the 23-year-old former second-round draft pick posted 23 points, 13 assists, eight rebounds, two steals, and only one turnover against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers.

.

