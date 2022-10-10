Duke basketball Treasure looking like Spurs starting point guard

San Antonio Spurs head Coach Gregg Popovich recently hinted that center Jakob Poeltl is the team’s only guaranteed starter. But in each of the Spurs’ three preseason games thus far, beloved Duke basketball product Tre Jones has served as their starting point guard — and seemingly not because of injuries to others at his position.

That includes Sunday night when Jones and the Spurs, now 0-3 in preseason play following their 111-97 loss, hosted the New Orleans Pelicans (3-0), featuring another NBA Blue Devil in Jones’ former Duke teammate, Zion Williamson. (The other Blue Devil on New Orleans’ roster, Brandon Ingram, remains out with a sore toe.)

