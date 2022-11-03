Duke basketball to be without top freshman in opener

Duke basketball freshmen Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively II were out of commission for the team’s 82-45 home exhibition win over Fayetteville State on Wednesday night. And both may miss the regular-season opener against Jacksonville at 7 pm ET Monday while recovering from their injuries.

By the sound of it, if the Blue Devils released injury reports like an NBA team, Whitehead would already have the word “out” by his name.

“Dariq definitely won’t play Monday,” first-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer told the media after the exhibition game about the status of the five-star small forward who finished No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2022 Composite, one spot below the 7-foot-1 center Lively. “[Whitehead] is still a couple of weeks away.”

