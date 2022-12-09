Duke basketball threatens program record on defense

If the season ended today, the Blue Devils would own a program record (since 1951) with the 59.0 points per game they’ve allowed thus far. Perhaps it’s no coincidence that opponents’ two lowest averages, 61.0 points in 2009-10 and 62.0 points in 2006-07, came against Duke basketball squads with Jon Scheyer in the backcourt.

It all starts with defense. That’s been the message from the 35-year-old first-year Duke basketball head coach. And it seems Scheyer’s players have listened.

