Duke basketball threatening NBA All-Star program record

No Duke basketball Talent is likely to be one of the two NBA All-Star Game Captains who get to draft teams named after them. Instead, that Honor will likely go to LeBron James and either Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kevin Durant.

But a group of NBA Blue Devils is flirting with a program record.

The 2021 NBA All-Star Game Featured the most Blue Devils ever in Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, and Zion Williamson. All three were starters, marking the most from any program in the same year; however, Kentucky (2018) and UCLA (1983) remain tied for another record with four former players being All-Stars all at once.

