Duke basketball threatening NBA All-Star program record

No Duke basketball Talent is likely to be one of the two NBA All-Star Game Captains who get to draft teams named after them. Instead, that Honor will likely go to LeBron James and either Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kevin Durant.

But a group of NBA Blue Devils is flirting with a program record.

The 2021 NBA All-Star Game Featured the most Blue Devils ever in Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, and Zion Williamson. All three were starters, marking the most from any program in the same year; however, Kentucky (2018) and UCLA (1983) remain tied for another record with four former players being All-Stars all at once.

RELATED: Ranking all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history

On Thursday, the NBA released the third batch of returns from fan voting to determine this year’s 10 starters (and two captains). Fan voting, which ends at 11:59 pm ET Saturday, is 50 percent of the equation; media members and current players account for 25 percent each, and the 30 NBA coaches then decide the 14 reserves.

As things stand, the following four Duke basketball names are among the top 10 in voting for frontcourt players or guards from their respective conferences:

Scroll to Continue

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, a three-time All-Star, Ranks No. 3 among Eastern Conference frontcourt players with 4,521,414 votes.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, a seven-time All-Star, Ranks No. 1 among Eastern Conference guards with 3,968,041 votes.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, a one-time All-Star, Ranks No. 4 among Western Conference frontcourt players with 3,760,732 votes.

Orlando Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero Ranks No. 8 among Eastern Conference frontcourt players with 501,316 votes.

The league will reveal the Captains (the player from each conference with the most fan votes) and starters next Thursday at 7 pm ET on TNT. Then TNT’s NBA Tip-Off show will announce the reserves on Feb. 2. There’s no reported date yet for the Captains to draft their teams.

Salt Lake City is the host of this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend. The game takes place on Feb. 19.

Last year, Tatum was the only former Duke basketball player on an All-Star roster, but he wound up as a starter on Team Durant in place of the injured Kevin Durant.

RELATED: List of every Blue Devil currently in the NBA

Each of the past seven All-Star bouts has included at least one Blue Devil.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.