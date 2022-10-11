Duke basketball: Thank JJ Redick for Jon Scheyer choosing the Blue Devils

According to Jon Scheyer in his recent chat with On3’s Joe Tipton, his two visits to Duke basketball home games as a Recruit coincided with JJ Redick’s two highest scoring totals in Cameron Indoor Stadium: 38 points against Wake Forest in February 2005 and 40 points against Virginia in January 2006.

And Scheyer implied that those two memorable performances from the program’s all-time scoring leader (2,769 points) sealed the deal in his recruitment.

“I chose Duke because I loved it when I visited,” Scheyer said to Tipton, “but also the more that people told me that I wouldn’t be good enough to go to Duke, the more it made me want to go there. I came here on a visit, and JJ Redick had 38. Second game I came to, he had 40. And then I said, ‘alright, this is the spot for me.'”

