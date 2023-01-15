Duke basketball teases special jerseys for Clemson game

The Duke basketball program’s official Twitter account updated its profile pic to a white gothic “D” with a navy background on Saturday morning.

And as history has shown the past few years, that means only one thing: the No. 24 Blue Devils (13-4, 4-2 ACC) will wear the away version of their sleek “Brotherhood” jerseys (navy with a white gothic script) when they face the Clemson Tigers (14-3, 6-0 ACC) at 1 pm ET (ACCN) in Littlejohn Coliseum.

