Duke basketball Talent ties season-high for Raptors

Thus far, Gary Trent Jr. and the Toronto Raptors (16-20) haven’t been as successful this season as their 2021-22 campaign, in which they finished No. 5 in the Eastern Conference standings with a 48-34 record. But the team and its Duke basketball product are showing signs of improvement.

RELATED: List of every Blue Devil currently in the NBA

On Friday night, Trent tied his season-high scoring total with a game-high 35 points to help lead the Raptors to a 113-104 home win over the Phoenix Suns (20-17).

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button