Duke basketball sticks out in sharpshooter’s Top-4 Finalists

The Duke basketball program sticks out among the four Finalists for an elite sharpshooter.

Jon Scheyer is hoping to close in on his first commitment in the Class of 2024 as four-star small forward Darren Harris has named the Duke basketball program in his final four finalists.

Harris, a Paul VI (Va.) standout, also included Ohio State, Miami (FL), and Maryland in his Top-4 on Tuesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-6 forward is ranked as the No. 48 players in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, as well as the No. 14 small forward in his class and No. 1 player in the state of Virginia.

Darren Harris picked up an offer from Duke in February on an Unofficial visit to the school and the Sharpshooter in the class is planning on taking an official visit to Durham on October 14.

“Duke is obviously a historic program, and has a great culture,” Harris told Joe Tipton of There is3 about the Blue Devils.

“Coach Scheyer has been recruiting me since after my freshman year. They’ve been in our gym for workouts just as much as anybody, which means a lot.”

Harris comes from the same high school, Paul VI, as current Duke junior point guard Jermey Roach and recent one-and-done guard Trevor Keels, but his high school teammate, DeShawn Harris-Smith, recently committed to Maryland.

Duke basketball still prying for first 2024 commitment

It has been a Fantastic two recruiting cycles for Jon Scheyer since being named as the Duke basketball head Coach and he will look to keep that Rolling into 2024.

The Blue Devils do not yet have a pledge in the Class of 2024, but the program has the top ranked recruiting classes in both 2022 and 2023.

Duke has also extended offers to five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forwards Naas Cunningham, Bryson Tucker, and Carter Bryant, five-star combo guard Dylan Harper, and four-star center James Brown.

Brown recently included the Blue Devils in his Top-10 finalists.

No timeline has been provided by Darren Harris for a commitment.