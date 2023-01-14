Duke basketball starts young lineup versus veteran Clemson bunch

The Duke basketball team is in Littlejohn Coliseum for a road battle against the Clemson Tigers (14-3, 6-0 ACC) at 5 pm ET Saturday (ACCN). While the No. 24 Blue Devils (13-4, 4-2 ACC) look to stay in the AP Top 25, where they’ve been since the start, the Tigers could obtain a ranking by their name for the first time this season.

STREAM: fuboTV (start your free trial)

SI Sportsbook shows Duke, 1-2 on opponents’ home courts and riding a two-game win streak, as a one-point underdog against Clemson (9-0 at home), the only remaining unbeaten team in ACC play and a Winner in its past six outings overall.

RELATED: Duke teases special jerseys for Clemson game

Ahead of the matchup, the Duke basketball program’s official Twitter account revealed the Blue Devils’ starting five against the Tigers, consisting of four freshmen and a grad transfer in the absence of junior Captain Jeremy Roach, who is missing this third straight contest with a lingering toe injury:

Scroll to Continue

Freshman guard Tyrese Proctor

Freshman forward Dariq Whitehead

Freshman forward Mark Mitchell

Freshman forward Kyle Filipowski

Graduate Center Ryan Young

Meanwhile, Clemson’s starting five comprises two seniors, two juniors, and a sophomore.

RELATED: Statement time for Blue Devils at Clemson

After Saturday, the first Duke basketball Squad under Jon Scheyer’s command has six days off before hosting the Miami Hurricanes in Cameron Indoor Stadium at noon ET next Saturday (ESPN).

RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.