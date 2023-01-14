Duke basketball starts young lineup versus veteran Clemson bunch

The Duke basketball team is in Littlejohn Coliseum for a road battle against the Clemson Tigers (14-3, 6-0 ACC) at 5 pm ET Saturday (ACCN). While the No. 24 Blue Devils (13-4, 4-2 ACC) look to stay in the AP Top 25, where they’ve been since the start, the Tigers could obtain a ranking by their name for the first time this season.

SI Sportsbook shows Duke, 1-2 on opponents’ home courts and riding a two-game win streak, as a one-point underdog against Clemson (9-0 at home), the only remaining unbeaten team in ACC play and a Winner in its past six outings overall.



