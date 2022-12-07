Duke basketball starting lineup against Iowa in the Jimmy V Classic

Freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead, a projected one-and-done who finished No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2022 Composite, sat out the Duke basketball squad’s first three games while recovering from a fractured right foot. And he came off the bench for the now-No. 15 Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0 ACC) across their next seven outings.

RELATED: Blue Devil stock is on the rise, Tar Heels in trouble

Still, Whitehead will begin on the bench when Duke squares off against the almost-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) in New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 10:04 pm ET Tuesday (ESPN) as part of the Jimmy V Classic.

Ahead of the game, the Duke basketball program’s official account tweeted the starting five:

Junior point guard Jeremy Roach

Freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor

Freshman small forward Mark Mitchell

Freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski

Freshman center Derek Lively II

Scroll to Continue

RELATED: Kyle Filipowski extends his ACC Rookie of the Week streak

This Duke basketball starting lineup has been intact for the team’s past seven outings. And the Blue Devils boast a 6-1 record in that span.

After the Matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Duke Blue Devils have three days off before hosting the unranked Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks (3-5, 0-0 Mid-Eastern) at 5:30 pm ET Saturday (ACCN).

STREAM: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.