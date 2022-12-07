Duke basketball starting lineup against Iowa in the Jimmy V Classic
Freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead, a projected one-and-done who finished No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2022 Composite, sat out the Duke basketball squad’s first three games while recovering from a fractured right foot. And he came off the bench for the now-No. 15 Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0 ACC) across their next seven outings.
Still, Whitehead will begin on the bench when Duke squares off against the almost-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) in New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 10:04 pm ET Tuesday (ESPN) as part of the Jimmy V Classic.
Ahead of the game, the Duke basketball program’s official account tweeted the starting five:
- Junior point guard Jeremy Roach
- Freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor
- Freshman small forward Mark Mitchell
- Freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski
- Freshman center Derek Lively II
This Duke basketball starting lineup has been intact for the team’s past seven outings. And the Blue Devils boast a 6-1 record in that span.
After the Matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Duke Blue Devils have three days off before hosting the unranked Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks (3-5, 0-0 Mid-Eastern) at 5:30 pm ET Saturday (ACCN).
