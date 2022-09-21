Duke basketball staff visiting with local five-star superstar

The Duke basketball coaching staff will be visiting a local five-star recruit.

Jon Scheyer does not have to travel far to visit another Duke basketball Recruit as the Blue Devil coaching staff will be in this week to see five-star small forward Trentyn Flowers out of Combine Academy (NC).

Jake Weingarten of StockRisers reported that Kansas and North Carolina visited the 6-foot-8 prospect on Monday while Duke, Louisville, Kentucky, Arizona, and Texas are expected to come through the school throughout the rest of the week.

Flowers is ranked as the No. 19 prospects in the Class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, while also being listed as the No. 6 small forward in his class and the second best Recruit in the state of North Carolina.

ALSO READ: New name emerges as major target for Blue Devils

The Blue Devils have not officially extended an offer to Trentyn Flowers, but programs such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, and North Carolina have extended offers to the Charlotte, North Carolina product.

Duke has only offered seven prospects in the Class of 2024; five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star combo guard Dylan Harper, five-star small forwards Naas Cunningham, Bryson Tucker, and Carter Bryant, four-star small forward Darren Harris, and four-star center James Brown.

Duke basketball taking advantage of early contact with Class of 2024

Jon Scheyer has yet to land a commitment in the high school junior class after comprising the top ranked recruiting classes in both 2022 and 2023, his first two classes after being named as the head Coach of the program.

ALSO READ: Jon Scheyer returns home to watch Recruit

Trentyn Flowers is planning to release is Top-13 Finalists on October 13 and it will be interesting to see if the Blue Devils make the cut for the versatile wing even if they do not extend a Scholarship offer by the specified date.

Flowers has mentioned to various recruiting outlets that he does plan on taking a visit to Duke in the fall, perhaps something boding well for the Blue Devils in his recruitment.