Duke basketball staff officially extends offer to California standout

The Duke basketball program has finally extended an offer to a California standout.

Carter Bryant has made a quick rise to the top of the Duke basketball recruiting boards and the California standout finally landed an offer from the Blue Devils on Tuesday night.

Bryant tweeted out the news shortly after he got off the phone with head coach Jon Scheyer.

After a great call with Coach Scheyer I am excited to announce I have received an offer from Duke University!! Thank you to Scheyer along with the rest of the Duke staff for giving me this opportunity! #TheBrotherhood😈 pic.twitter.com/M2wqY8nzuX — Carter Bryant (@carterdbryant) September 14, 2022

Scheyer, and the rest of the Duke coaching staff, traveled to California to watch Bryant last weekend as the fall recruiting period officially opened, according to multiple reports.

The 6-foot-7 forward is a four-star prospect and the No. 27 players in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, as well as the No. 8 small forward in the Class of 2024 and No. 5 players in the state of California.

Bryant also holds offers from Arizona, Florida, Florida State, Gonzaga, Illinois, Louisville, Oregon, UCLA, USC, and others.

Arizona, Nebraska, Gonzaga, UCLA, and Texas have all visited Bryant this week.

Duke basketball opening up options in Class of 2024

Original interest between Duke and Carter Bryant began in early September and has quickly blossomed into an offer from the Blue Devils.

Duke has only offered six other players in the Class of 2024; five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star combo guard Dylan Harper, five-star small forwards Naas Cunningham and Bryson Tucker, four-star small forward Darren Harris, and four-star center James Brown.

However, the Blue Devils have yet to land a commitment in 2024 despite having the top ranked recruiting classes in the country in both 2022 and 2023.

The Sage Hill School (Calif.) standout has not provided a timetable for his recruitment nor has he set any dates for official visits with programs interested in him.

It will be interesting to see how the relationship progresses between Carter Bryant and the Duke basketball program.