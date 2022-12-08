Duke basketball: Slight change to upcoming Blue Devil schedule

After playing 11 games across the first 30 days of the 2022-23 Duke basketball season, the No. 15 Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC) have only three contests on tap between now and the end of the month.

The program announced Wednesday that the last of those 2022 outings has a new start time. Duke’s home game against the Florida State Seminoles (1-9, 0-1 ACC), originally scheduled to start at 2 pm ET on Dec. 31, will instead tip off one hour earlier at 1 pm ET (ESPN2) the same day.

