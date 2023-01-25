Duke basketball signee Caleb Foster gets snubbed

Despite sitting No. 17 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, Notre Dame High School (Calif.) combo guard Caleb Foster was not one of the three Duke basketball signees among the 24 high school Seniors who became celebrated McDonald’s All-American Game selections on Tuesday.

The three future Blue Devils who will be on the court at the Toyota Center in Houston on March 28 are Centennial High School (Calif.) five-star combo guard Jared McCain (ranks No. 15), Roselle Catholic (NJ) five-star small forward Mackenzie Mgbako (No. 7), and Montverde Academy (Fla.) five-star power forward Sean Stewart (No. 13).

