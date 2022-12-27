Duke basketball set to host high-flying North Carolina Recruit

According to a tweet from recruiting Insider Andrew Slater on Monday evening, Combine Academy (NC) small forward Rakease Passmore will be in Durham on Jan. 11 for an Unofficial Duke basketball visit. Presumably, he’ll sit behind the bench when the Blue Devils host the Pittsburgh Panthers that night in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Passmore, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound four-star who ranks No. 47 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, may not possess the most advanced skill set among his peers. That said, there is arguably no more electrifying talent in high school due to his reported 46-inch vertical leap and penchant for attacking the rim with impressive ferocity.

