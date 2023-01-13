Duke basketball score Prediction vs. Clemson: Scouting report

Duke basketball erased a double-digit deficit earlier this week to claim an important 77-69 win over Pitt at home.

Now, the Blue Devils (13-4, 4-2 ACC) hit the road, looking to knock off a surprise team currently atop the Atlantic Coast Conference – Clemson.

The Tigers (14-3, 6-0) are the last undefeated team in ACC play and enter Saturday’s 5 pm contest at Littlejohn Coliseum on a six-game winning streak.

Here are some things to know and a score Prediction ahead of Duke’s game against Clemson.

PITTKyle Filipowski, second-half surge leads Duke basketball to win over Pitt

DEEP DIVEHow Andy Borman embraced Coach K’s influence and paved his own path to Memphis basketball

ROAD WINDuke basketball avoids second-half collapse to take down Boston College

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button