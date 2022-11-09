Duke basketball: Roommates enjoying Chemistry in backcourt

A few patented Duke basketball runs, centering on defense, ensured a lopsided outcome in the team’s 71-44 season-opening win over visiting Jacksonville on Monday night, tipping off Jon Scheyer’s first campaign as a head coach on a positive note.

And the bulk of those dominant stretches by the preseason No. 7 Blue Devils came with two roommates, junior Captain Jeremy Roach and sophomore reserve Jaylen Blakes, running the show in the Duke basketball backcourt.

