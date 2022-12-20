Duke basketball reveals starting lineup for shorthanded Blue Devils

Duke basketball Captain Jeremy Roach is reportedly back to full strength after missing the team’s most recent outing, an 82-55 home win over the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks on Dec. 10, with a toe injury.

But freshmen Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively II, who each drew a start against Maryland Eastern Shore, now have non-COVID illnesses. They won’t be on the court with the No. 14 Blue Devils (10-2, 1-0 ACC) in their road game against the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-4, 0-1 ACC) at 6:30 pm ET Tuesday (ACCN).

