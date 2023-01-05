Duke basketball reveals starting lineup for NC State game

The Duke basketball team is in Raleigh to face the NC State Wolfpack at 7 pm ET Wednesday (ACCN). Entering the contest, the No. 16 Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) have won five of their past six outings, while the unranked Wolfpack (11-4, 1-3 ACC) have lost two of their past five, including a 78-64 loss at the Clemson Tigers last time out.

But remember that two of Duke’s past three trips to play in front of a hostile PNC Arena crowd have resulted in losses.

