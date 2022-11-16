Duke basketball reveals starting lineup for Champions Classic

First-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer went with the same starting five for the Blue Devils’ first two games of the season: blowout wins at home over Jacksonville and USC Upstate.

Now that Dereck Lively II is at or near full strength after recovering from a preseason calf injury, some figured that Scheyer would tweak the lineup to include the 7-foot-1, 230-pound big man. After all, he’s the top-ranked freshman in the country.

Ahead of the No. 7 Blue Devils’ Showdown with No. 6 Kansas in the State Farm Champions Classic in Indianapolis late Tuesday night, the official Twitter account of the Duke basketball program Revealed the unit that will be on the floor at tipoff against the Jayhawks.

