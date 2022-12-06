Duke basketball reveals special jerseys for Jimmy V Classic

When the Duke basketball team faces the unranked Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at 9:30 pm ET Tuesday (ESPN) in Madison Square Garden as part of the Jimmy V Classic, the No. 15 Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0 ACC) will be in jerseys that the program hasn’t used since early February.

Which ones? The home version of the “Brotherhood” jerseys, the white ones with the gothic navy script.

Duke basketball’s official Twitter account Revealed the jersey news on Tuesday afternoon with this tweeted video and by changing its profile picture to the gothic “D” with a white background:

The Blue Devils debuted these jerseys on Dec. 22, 2021, in a 76-65 home win over the Virginia Tech Hokies. Then they emerged victorious again the following two times they wore them: an 88-73 home win over the NC State Wolfpack on Jan. 15 and a 79-59 home win over the Syracuse Orange one week later.

So they seemed to be a good-luck charm.

But the fourth and most recent time Duke donned the white “Brotherhood” getup coincided with the 69-68 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 7.

Tuesday night will mark the first time the Duke Blue Devils have worn these jerseys in a game this season, in a non-conference affair, or for a game away from home.

