Duke basketball reveals special jerseys for Jimmy V Classic

When the Duke basketball team faces the unranked Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at 9:30 pm ET Tuesday (ESPN) in Madison Square Garden as part of the Jimmy V Classic, the No. 15 Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0 ACC) will be in jerseys that the program hasn’t used since early February.

Which ones? The home version of the “Brotherhood” jerseys, the white ones with the gothic navy script.

Duke basketball’s official Twitter account Revealed the jersey news on Tuesday afternoon with this tweeted video and by changing its profile picture to the gothic “D” with a white background:

