Duke basketball reportedly loses to Houston in secret scrimmage

The Duke basketball team, which begins the season at No. 7 in the AP Top 25, traveled to Texas to play No. 3 Houston in Saturday’s closed-door scrimmage on the Cougars’ home floor in the Fertitta Center.

According to a tweet from James Mueller of The Daily CougarHouston’s student newspaper, the Cougars prevailed over the Blue Devils in the 32-minute scrimmage, 61-50.

Hours earlier, Mueller tweeted that Houston led Duke after the first half, which was reportedly 20 minutes before a 12-minute second half, by a score of 36-27.

Considering the Blue Devils, under first-year head Coach Jon Scheyer, were likely without two projected starters in their two top-ranked freshmen, Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively II, it seems fans should not overreact to the reported loss to the Cougars. After all, many experts see Houston as a Final Four Squad this year.

Neither the Duke basketball program nor its Houston counterpart has released any highlights from the action, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them do so in the coming days. An official box score, however, is not likely to appear anywhere.

Duke will return home to play Fayetteville State at 7 pm ET Wednesday in the Blue Devils’ lone exhibition game. Then the team begins its regular season in Durham with a Matchup against Jacksonville on Nov. 7.

