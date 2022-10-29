Duke basketball reportedly loses to Houston in secret scrimmage

The Duke basketball team, which begins the season at No. 7 in the AP Top 25, traveled to Texas to play No. 3 Houston in Saturday’s closed-door scrimmage on the Cougars’ home floor in the Fertitta Center.

According to a tweet from James Mueller of The Daily CougarHouston’s student newspaper, the Cougars prevailed over the Blue Devils in the 32-minute scrimmage, 61-50.

Hours earlier, Mueller tweeted that Houston led Duke after the first half, which was reportedly 20 minutes before a 12-minute second half, by a score of 36-27.

