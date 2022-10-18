Duke basketball recruiting: Top point guard names ‘dream school’

Lincoln Park (Pa.) sophomore Meleek Thomas holds a handful of offers. And the Duke basketball program is not among them.

But the 6-foot-3, 170-pound five-star recently implied to Rivals’ Krysten Peek that he’d love to hear from the Blue Devils.

“Growing up, just watching Duke, it was like ‘Duke, Duke, Duke,'” Thomas told Peek. “They always made it to the tournament. So that was probably my dream school coming up.”

