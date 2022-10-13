Duke basketball recruiting: Time for five-star to announce list

Combine Academy (NC) small forward Trentyn Flowers tweeted on Wednesday that he’ll reveal a list of 13 schools advancing to the next stage of his recruitment at 3:00 pm ET Thursday. Although the Duke basketball Recruiters have not extended an offer to the 6-foot-8, 180-pound five-star, there’s reason to think they may survive his cut.

Flowers, a silky Perimeter Talent who Ranks No. 22 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, has repeatedly mentioned the continued interest from the Blue Devils. And he noted that Duke was his “dream school” as a child.

